AIADMK leadership row: EPS moves SC ahead of Erode by-poll in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking an interim order in the AIADMK leadership case while citing the deadline for filing nominations in the bypoll for Erode (East) constituency.

Senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram, appearing for EPS, mentioned before a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy and raised concerns over the problems in filing nominations in the Erode (East) by-election.

Election Commission refuses to accept the signature of EPS as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) interim General Secretary, citing the pendency of cases on party leadership before the Supreme Court, the senior counsel told the bench while mentioning the issue before it.

Sundaram pointed out that February 7 is the last date for filing nominations for the by-election.

The bench asked the senior advocate to file a proper mentioning memo and mention the matter again on Monday.

Justice Maheshwari told Sundaram, "let's see whether we can give orders on the AIADMK General Council meeting case before the last day of nominations".

If the order is delayed, then will decide on providing interim relief, the bench said.

On January 11, the apex court bench reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas relating to the tussle between former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami over AIADMK leadership.



In its General Council meeting held on July 11, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was "ended" and OPS was expelled from the party for "anti-party" activities.

In the meeting, EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party.

Since the passing away of former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party has been having a dual leadership with O Panneerselvam (OPS) and EPS leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders with the EPS group pressing for unitary leadership.

Erode (East) Assembly by-election is to be held on February 27, the last date of nomination is on February 7 and the result will be declared on March 2.

Both OPS and EPS factions appear keen to their candidate as AIADMK candidate in the polls.

The two factions have sought support of their alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party whereas BJP is yet to announce its stand. The party has said it will take a decision after a meeting to district secretaries on January 31.

On Saturday, leaders of AIADMK factions led by EPS and OPS went to BJP headquarters Kamalalayam to meet BJP state president K Annamalai and discuss the Erode East bypoll in the state.

From the DMK alliance, Congress will fight the polls and has announced EVKS Elangovan as its candidate. Makkal Needhi Maiyam President and actor Kamal Haasan has announced his support for the DMK alliance candidate. (ANI)

