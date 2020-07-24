AIADMK MLAs stage protest after MG Ramachandra statue desecrated in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], July 23 (ANI): AIADMK MLAs on Thursday staged a protest after a statue of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur.

AIADMK MLAs sat in protest in front of the statue.

They later garlanded it after taking off the shawl.

Earlier, Saffron colour was allegedly thrown on social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar's statue in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on July 17. (ANI)

