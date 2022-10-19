AIADMK two leaves symbol case: Delhi Court frames charges against conman Sukesh for offence under PMLA

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday framed charges against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for the offence of money laundering under Section 3 of the PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA in connection with the AIADMK two leaves symbol case.

The Special Court while framed charges said, the charge has been framed separately against the accused Sukesh Chandrashekar for the offence under Section 3 of PMLA, 2002 and punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, 2002 to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The court fixed November 4, 2022, for prosecution evidence.

On October 15, 2022, the court had ordered for framing of charges and said the Court is of the opinion that there is sufficient material on record to prima facie frame a charge against the accused Sukash for the offence of money-laundering under Section 3 of the PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.



According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested by Crime Branch Delhi Police on 16.04.2017 from Hyatt Regency Hotel and cash of Rs.1.30 crores was seized from his possession. Thereafter Crime Branch registered FIR under Sections 170/120-B of IPC and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, ( PC Act) against the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar and TTV Dhinakaran on the allegation that the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar took money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe the ECI officials to get the AIADMK election symbol 'two leaves' for V.K. Sasikala faction.

As per the FIR registered by Crime Branch, Delhi Police, the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar was promised a sum of Rs.50 crores in return for a favourable order from ECI. It is stated that the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar is a known cheat having several involvements in high-profile cheating cases and he was using a Mercedes Benz Car having Member of Parliament printed on both the registration plates.

A search of the room of the accused in Hotel Hyatt Regency, R.K. Puram was conducted and Rs.1.30 crores were seized from his room. Further one Mercedes Benz Car and one BMW Car were also recovered from the possession of the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar and were seized.

It was also stated that on 14.07.2017 charge sheet was filed by Delhi Police under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, 201, 170, and 120-B of IPC and Section 8 of the PC Act. Subsequently, two supplementary charge sheets were also filed against the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar and eight others.

On the basis of the FIR filed by the Crime Branch which arrests the Scheduled Offences (Section 120B IPC and Section 8 PC Act) ECIR dated 28.04.2017 was recorded by Headquarter Investigation Unit, Directorate of Enforcement and an investigation was initiated. Enquiries under Section 54 of PMLA were made from various agencies and individuals and the information and documents were analyzed and used in investigation. The accused Sukash Chandrashekhar was arrested under Section 19 of PMLA on 01.04.2022 and ED was granted custody of the accused till 14.04.2022 and presently he was in judicial custody. Statements of various persons under Sections 50 (2) and (3) PMLA were recorded including the accused Sukash Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

