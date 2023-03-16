AIADMK's Jayakumar exudes confidence party will win all seats in parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): AIADMK leader D Jayakumar exuded confidence that the party will win all the seats in the parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to be held in 2024.

"The AIADMK alliance will win 40 seats in the parliamentary polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 election. There is an anti-government wave prevailing against the ruling DMK," Jayakumar said.

In a sharp attack, Jayakumar lashed out at the ruling DMK government over alleged lawlessness in the state.



"There is no law and order in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government has lost control," he said.

Former Minister claimed that an MP itself has no safety in Tamil Nadu, referring to the attack on DMK Rajya Sabha's MP Tiruchi Siva's house.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva's house and car were allegedly vandalised by supporters of Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru on Wednesday.

On March 12, AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that the DMK's plans to destroy AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's faction would yield no results.

AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi participated in Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's 75th birthday public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, and said then, "If Stalin plans to do something with the AIADMK B-team, O panneerselvam's faction, I warn that DMK will be in a state of non-existence in the future." (ANI)

