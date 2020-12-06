AICC appoints Working Presidents of UP Congress SC Dept

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday approved the proposal of the appointment of working presidents of Uttar Pradesh Congress' Scheduled Caste (SC) department.



As per an official release by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Ram Sajiwon Nirmal has been appointed as working president of the SC department in Uttar Pradesh East. While Tanuja Punia has been appointed as working president of the department in Uttar Pradesh Central, Yogi Jatav for Uttar Pradesh West.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Congress held a Dalit Mahapanchayat at the Lucknow headquarter. It was attended by over 500 SC leaders of the party from across the state. Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi addressed the highly-charged meeting from Delhi via video conferencing. (ANI)

