AICC dissolves Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the present Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday.

The President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Working President Eshwar Khandre will, however, continue to serve in their present capacities.

The Congress fared poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state where it won just one seat out of the 28 that went to polls as against 25 won by the BJP. (ANI)

