AICC to hold meeting with senior leaders; CMs of Cong-ruled States also invited

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): All India Congress Committee decided to hold a meeting, scheduled on December 23, with senior party leaders, including Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states under the rubric of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan', party's general secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday.



In a letter to party leaders, the party's general secretary and MP Venugopal said, "Dear Friend, A meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-charges, PCC Presidents and CLP Leaders is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2022, at AICC Office at 1430 hrs."

"The party will discuss "Hath se Hath Jodo Program and other Organizational issues," the statement read.

Notably, Pradesh Congress Committee Chiefs and CLP Leaders along with Chief Ministers of Congress ruling States will also attend the meeting. (ANI)

