AIDMK will be back in power next elections: Jayakumar on DMK winning Vellore seat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said though Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won Vellore Parliamentary seat by a margin of 8,000 votes, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK">AIADMK) will come back to power in the next elections.

He claimed that DMK had spent crores of rupees in this election.

"DMK has won by a margin of 8,000 votes only. They had spent crores of rupees. In the next elections, we will win and come back to power," Fisheries Minister Jayakumar said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, DMK's Kathir Anand expressed his happiness on winning Lok Sabha bye-election in Vellore and said this victory was due to their hard work.

"I will dedicate this victory to our leader," he added.

Kathir Anand defeated DMK">AIADMK's AC Shanmugham in the bye-poll, which was rescinded before the general elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand.

With this win, the DMK has bagged 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, while one is with the DMK">AIADMK. (ANI)

