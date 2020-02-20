AIIA President Moulana Sajid Rashidi lauds TN govt's subsidy for Ulemas

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi on Thursday expressed happiness over Tamil Nadu government announcement to grant 50 per cent subsidy for Ulemas to buy new two-wheelers and added that other state governments should also follow the same.

Speaking to ANI, Moulana Rashidi said, "It is a very good decision. This is a move by Tamil Nadu to uplift the economically weaker section of society. Other state governments should also do that. Not only Muslims, but such kind of subsidy should also be given to other religions also."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had made the announcement in the Budget Session of the state Assembly on Wednesday to grant the subsidy to the 'ulemas' and also hike their monthly pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

He has also announced that the Tamil Nadu government will allot Rs 15 crore fund for the construction of a Haj house.

These announcements come in the backdrop of a statewide protest by members of various Muslim outfits against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)

