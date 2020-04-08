AIIMS Bhopal denies allegations of not giving proper treatment to COVID-19 patient

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): AIIMS Bhopal on Wednesday denied allegations made by a woman that her husband who had tested COVID-19 positive was not given proper treatment.

"Since yesterday evening, a video is going viral in social media. AIIMS Bhopal strongly condemns the nature of contents of the video and the allegations made therein. Such propaganda can significantly adversely affect the morale of the health care professional in these challenging times," said Dr Lakshmi Prasad, PRO, AIIMS Bhopal.

"Many aspects mentioned in the video uploaded by Mrs Preeti Pandey about her husband Rajkumar Pandey's treatment are non-medical in nature. Though we empathise with the concerns of the patient's family, we condemn the misleading contents in the circulated video," said Prasad.

"As a part of continued care, his concerns were addressed. His query regarding Vitamin C was answered that IV vitamin C is not required at this point as he is vitally stable and there is no scientific proof to and protocol to give IV vitamin C to such patients," said PRO.

"AIIMS, Bhopal vehemently denies all charges and allegations which are baseless and merely to malign the image of AIIMS in general and our doctors and nurses in particular," she added. (ANI)

