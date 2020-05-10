AIIMS Bhopal performs successful life-saving surgery on COVID-19 patient

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): The first case of major life-saving emergency surgery on a COVID-19 positive patient in the region was carried out at AIIMS, Bhopal on Friday late night.

"A landmark in the holistic clinical care of COVID-19 patients has been achieved at AIIMS, Bhopal. We are pleased to report that the first case of major life-saving emergency surgery on a COVID positive patient in the region was carried out at AIIMS, Bhopal late last night," read a statement from AIIMS, Bhopal on Saturday.

"The patient, a lady aged 61 years with diabetes and hypertension was admitted to the COVID ICU of AIIMS, Bhopal on April 28 with fever and COVID pneumonia. She also had pain in abdomen for which a CT scan was done, and she was diagnosed to have Superior Mesenteric Artery Thrombosis (clotting of blood in a major blood vessel or an artery that supplies blood to the intestines and other vital organs)," the statement read.

It further read that the condition did not improve with medicines and so the patient was taken for major emergency surgery late last night.

"The team used the recommended protective gear and followed all recommended safety precautions. The case was very challenging on many accounts namely, COVID-19 pneumonia, the age over 60 years, co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, the life-threatening bowel damage and bowel perforation as was found during the operation," the statement further said.

"As a lifesaving procedure, a portion of the bowel was resected and ileostomy operation was done successfully. At present the patient on a ventilator in the COVID ICU under the care of critical care team," it added.

The surgery was successfully carried out by the Surgical team comprising Dr Ajit (Associate Professor), Dr Akash Chari (Senior Resident) and Dr Agosh (Junior Resident), the Anaesthesia team comprising Dr SunainaTejpal, Dr Shashi, Dr Rajesh and Dr Shrinivas, aided by the OT nursing staff SNO Ramesh, staff nurse Sumit and Saajan, and Anaesthesia Technician Shashikant.

"Professor Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS, Bhopal congratulated the entire team for undertaking this extremely challenging clinical situation and carrying out the surgery. It is exemplary that while caring for a Covid-19 patient with pneumonia, a holistic evaluation was done so that the life-threatening condition was diagnosed, and treated timely," the statement added. (ANI)

