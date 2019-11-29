All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

AIIMS constitutes committee to probe harassment of nursing officers by senior faculty

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has constituted a committee to investigate the matter against a senior faculty who was accused of harassing three female nursing officers working at the medical institute here.
According to the Nursing Union, the incident took place on November 18 around 9.30 am near the cafeteria where Dr AK Bisoi, professor of Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department, allegedly intimidated, threatened and verbally abused three nursing officers in public while delivering their official duty (Namaste Campaign) assigned by their higher officers.
"A committee has been constituted by the administration to investigate the matter. The committee appointed is chaired by Soja Siva, Treasurer ANU has observed that the allegations against Dr AK Bisoi were found true and he does not have any authority to intervene directly in the Namaste Campaign conducted by Hospital Infection Control (HIC) team of Cardio-Thoracic Centre (CTC)," read a letter by AIIMS Nursing Union to the Director.
"It is embarrassing to note that no action has been taken against the accused till now, even though a complaint was given to the director with a copy to DDA, Chief of Cardio Centre and HOD CTVS," said Harish Kumar Kajla, President of AIIMS' Nursing Union.
Moreover, the union has written a letter to the institute's director seeking stringent action against the senior faculty who allegedly involved in harassing three female nursing officers who were on duty.
"We request the Director of AIIMS to take stringent action against the accused and deliver justice to the fragile victims at the earliest to ensure a safe environment in this institute," the union said.
When ANI contacted (Prof) Dr AK Bisoi, he refused to comment on the issue by stating that the matter has already been taken up by the institute's administration. (ANI)

