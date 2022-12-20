AIIMS Delhi bans use of single-use plastic in hospital premises, campus

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi has banned single-use plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital premises and in the campus.

According to the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas on Monday said, "AIIMS New Delhi to chip in and Ban Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items in the Hospital Premises and in the Campus, in accordance with plastic waste management (Amendment) rules and also to prohibit the sale and distribution of SUP items."

The step will certainly reiterate the importance of the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) in order to bring down national plastic waste outputs, it read.



India has begun to take action to reduce plastic production, use, and disposal, by banning single-use plastic and strengthening waste management infrastructure.

India's plastic waste production has increased by more than double its 2015 size, with an average annual increase of 21.8 per cent. Annually, India generates over 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste, as per findings. The implementation of Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021, on July 1, 2022, by the Government of India has attempted to prohibit the production, importation, stockpiling, sale, distribution, and use of single-use plastic (SUP) items.

By banning the use of SUPs with low utility and high littering potential, throughout the country, India has attempted to expedite its progress under SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 14.1 (reducing marine pollution), among others. (ANI)

