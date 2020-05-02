AIIMS-Delhi directs all patients to wear face masks while in hospital premises

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has given strict directions to all the patients to wear face masks so long as they are in the hospital premises.

A letter by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma reads: "It has been decided, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of AIIMS Director, that it is to be ensured that all patients coming to AIIMS OPD, emergency, in-patient wards or any other patient care areas ought to be wearing face masks (cloth mask/surgical mask) till the time they are in the hospital."

"If the patients are having and using their own masks, it is alright. But if the patient coming to any patient care area is not wearing his/her own face masks, he or she would be provided with a triple-layer surgical mask or cloth mask at the point of the first contact by the ANS/designated nursing officer who will also advise the patient to ensure wearing it all times," stated the letter.

The administrative in-charges of all patient-care areas in the AIIMS hospital and all centres are requested to get the required quantity of triple-layer surgical masks issued from concerned store sections and ensure its availability and issue at all times, the letter further reads. (ANI)

