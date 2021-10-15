AIIMS Delhi doctor booked for raping colleague; accused absconding

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday registered a rape case against a senior doctor of All India Institute Of Medical Science in the national capital.

A complaint of alleged sexual harassment was received from AIIMS, Delhi on October 11 at Hauz Khas police station, informed the police.

The victim is also a doctor at the hospital, who had informed the police that a senior doctor colleague had allegedly raped her when she went to his room for a birthday celebration of one of their colleagues on September 26.



Based on her statement, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hauz Khas police station and an investigation into the matter was taken up.

During the investigation, a statement of the victim was recorded before the Magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and raids were conducted at possible hideout places to catch the absconding doctor.

Technical surveillance has already been mounted to nab the accused and continuous efforts are going on to trace him out at the earliest, said the police. (ANI)

