AIIMS Delhi nurses go on indefinite strike over 'irregularities in salary'

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi went on an indefinite strike over "irregularities in their salaries" on Monday.

Nurses gathered on the hospital premises after AIIMS Nurses Union announced an indefinite strike from December 14.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria has appealed to nurses not to go on strike during the pandemic and return to patient care. "It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike when only a few months from now a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses and nursing officers to not go on strike and come back and work and help us get through the pandemic," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi.



Guleria stated that he is proud of the entire family of AIIMS that has performed relentlessly during COVID-19. He said that the work done by paramedics during year 2020 has been appreciated by everyone.

"The Nurses Union had put in 23 demands out of which most of the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and by the government. There is one demand that they have insisted upon and this is basically a perceived anomaly in the fixation of the initial pay as far as the sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is concerned, we are currently having the 7th CPC in is being implemented," Guleria said.

He said AIIMS has to lead the way in order to handle a pandemic and come out victoriously. (ANI)

