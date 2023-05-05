AIIMS-Delhi, PGIMER faculty express dissatisfaction over delay in submitting report on rotatory headship

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Faculty Associations of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, have issued a statement expressing their anguish over the delay in submission of the report regarding the 'Rotatory Headship'.

The Ministry of Health constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Professor Vinod Kumar Paul (member, NITI Aayog) on August 18, 2022, which was to submit its report to the government on the implementation of rotatory headship and other related issues.

According to the statement issued by the Faculty Associations of AIIMS and PGIMER Chandigarh, "After the lapse of more than six months, this committee has failed to submit its report to the government. To the best of our knowledge, all the members of the committee have appraised their opinion to the chairman of the committee, Professor Vinod Paul, and this report is inexplicably pending release for several days/weeks."

"The implementation and modalities of this administrative reform have been discussed deeply and now it is only left to be implemented. The surprising thing is that no one doubts the importance of this administrative reform and its positive effect in the interest of the country, yet due to the personal biases of certain individuals and the failure to take an administrative decision by the authority entrusted with this task, this administrative reform of great import is delayed time and again." the statement read.



The faculty associations further emphasised that rotatory headship will be helpful in progress and transparency in the administration of AIIMS, "We believe that rotatory headship is another one of such an administrative reform, which will have impactful progress and transparency in the administration of AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh," it read.

"It is pertinent to note that at present a similar system is already in place in many other top medical institutes like IMS, BHU Varanasi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and CMC Vellore, and the faculty of these institutes have expressed their satisfaction with this administrative system, which is a valid endorsement of this vital reform," the statement read.

"In his meeting with the Faculty Association of AIIMS New Delhi on January 31, 2023, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also expressed his confidence in this administrative reform and expressed a desire to implement it soon," it further read.

The Faculty Association of both institutes are considering a series of protests and alternate

actions, in case of further unaccountable delays in implementing the report. (ANI)

