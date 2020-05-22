AIIMS-Delhi RDA demands resignation of Hostel Superintendent, Senior Warden

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS-Delhi on Friday demanded the resignation of Hostel Superintendent and Senior warden after a mess worker died of COVID-19.

"RDA of AIIMS demands the resignation of both hostel superintendent and senior warden taking the moral responsibility of the negligence," said the RDA.

"The Hostel Superintendent tried to present the death as a probable cardiac event," claimed the RDA.

A mess worker from Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences doctors' hostel died of COVID-19.

The RDA has claimed the hostel administration refused to take precautionary measures as suggested by the RDA more than a month back. (ANI)

