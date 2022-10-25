AIIMS Delhi to start e-Hospital implementation of paperless hospital from 2023

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has issued an office of memorandum to all the Heads of the department, Chief of Centres and IT/Telemedicine/OPD Nodal officer of all departments on the implementation of all modules of e-Hospital.

Recently, the National informatics Centre (NIC) team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated various modules.

"A demonstration of e-Hospital modules was done on 17 October 2022 by the National informatics Centre (NIC) team for all the Heads of the Departments/ Chief of Centres and IT/ Telemedicine/OPD Nodal officer of all departments. The NIC team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated the OT module, clinical module and telemedicine module," the office of the memorandum issued by the director of AIIMS Delhi read.

The implementation includes, "An oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for implementation of all modules of e-Hospital. A weekly progress report in a standardised format with per cent work done will be submitted by NIC Team."



"Nodal IT officers will be nominated by all Departments/ Centres/ Sections for coordination with NIC and Computer facility," it said.

ABDM registration - ABHA ID to be mandatorily generated for all patients at the new RAK OPD.

In a new OPD appointment, "The staggering of slots will be implemented at all levels for crowd management. Automated email to be sent to concerned doctors for their next day appointments."

"OPD Appointments will be a doctor (faculty/senior residents) specific. The system would have arrangements for redistribution in cases of Non- availability/leave etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics." mentioned in an OM.

"10-12 barcodes for samples for a common panel of tests may be printed at the time of admission registration and included with admission sheet," it said. (ANI)

