AIIMS Delhi to start robotics training for surgical expertise

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is all set to start its state-of-the-art robotics training facility from May 2, with an aim to provide surgeons with best-in-class training in robotic-assisted surgery.

The facility will be started at wet lab, SET (skills, e-learning, telemedicine) facility, and convergence block, at AIIMS New Delhi from May 2, officials said.



According to AIIMS Delhi, "This is in partnership with India Medtronic Private Limited. This centre will provide surgeons with best-in-class training in robotic-assisted surgery which includes Simulation as well as wet lab training. It is the first-of-its-kind collaboration for setting up a robotic training facility in any government or public body".

It further said that such training is imperative for surgeons and will pave the way towards offering more benefits and surgical solutions to patients.

"The partnership brings together novel technology and decades of surgical expertise to train surgeons nationwide and expand access to the benefits of Robotic-assisted surgery. Training and education on a leading and advanced technology like robotics are imperative for surgeons and will pave a way forward for the entire healthcare fraternity towards offering more benefits and surgical solutions to patients," AIIMS said in a statement. (ANI)

