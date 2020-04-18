AIIMS docs to give medical advice to non-COVID patients over phone

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday, stated that starting April 20 onwards, doctors will call up patients, who are undergoing treatment at the institute and had been advised follow-up, to give them the requisite medical advice.

"All patients who were undergoing treatment in AIIMS, New Delhi and had been advised a follow-up, can now register online for obtaining a follow-up appointment. On the given date, doctors of concerned Department/Speciality will call up these patients and give them the requisite medical advice. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can visit this link https://ors.gov.in//followup/ and obtain appointments. These tele-consultation services will be provided as long as the lockdown is in effect," read a statement.

AIIMS is already providing tele-consultations to non-COVID patients who had previously taken appointments, "ensuring social distancing is maintained and the lockdown orders are not violated," the statement said.

"In order to enhance medical services for non-COVID patients, the following mechanism will be put into place from April 20," it added.

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

