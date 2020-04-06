AIIMS doctor breaks down speaking about COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A doctor, who is posted at COVID-19 treatment ward of Delhi's AIIMS, on Monday broke down while speaking about challenges amid coronavirus global pandemic.

Dr Ambika, who is staying away from her family and treating patients of COVID-19, said the situation was very challenging.

"It is a challenging time for us when cases of coronavirus are increasing by the day. We all need support from our family in this type of situation," Ambika told ANI.

Remembering her parents, Ambika said, "If anyone from the family falls sick and we are not able to treat them, that guilt never goes," she said.

"We are here to treat people and also need support from our families. Everyone here supports us - colleagues, friends, staff members - but family support is different and we all need that," she said with tears in her eyes. (ANI)