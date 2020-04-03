AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

New Delhi [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Kanishk Yadav, a nursing officer at AIIMS, has requested the administration to post him at COVID-19 ward to support the team there.

He stated in his letter, "Depute me at COVID-19 ward at Trauma Centre. Many healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, technicians are stressed to the limits due to this pandemic. I am competent to handle all emergency situations and I request the AIIMS administration to post me at the COVID-19 ward."

"People should follow social distancing norms to beat the coronavirus threat," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

