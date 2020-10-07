AIIMS doctors association seeks Kejriwal's intervention over non-payment of salaries to Hindu Rao Hospital doctors

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): AII India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Resident Doctors Association on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding "non-payment of salaries" for three months to the resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital.

The doctors association urged Delhi Chief Minister to intervene and take necessary action in this regard.



It stated that doctors were working round-the-clock under difficult condition at the Hindu Rao Hospital to save patients yet they have not been paid for three-and-a-half months.

The association alleged that the hospital administration did not respond to the concerns of doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and they were forced to go on an indefinite strike from October 5.

The association reaffirmed its support to the doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. (ANI)

