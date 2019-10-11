AIIMS, Delhi
AIIMS, Delhi

AIIMS finally admits contribution of Japanese doctor in separation of craniopagus twins

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has finally accepted the significant contribution of renowned Japanese doctor- Dr Takizawa, who was called upon by institute administration to help assist doctors here for the separation of conjoined twins- Jagga and Baila, who were born with fused brain and skull, a condition which is called craniopagus twins.
The twins got admitted at AIIMS on July 14, 2017 following which slew of mammoth head separation surgery started at AIIMS.
The Union Health Ministry had sought a detailed report from AIIMS over the contribution of Japanese doctor post uncoupling of the craniopagus twins and two-year stay at AIIMS.
A report which was accessed by ANI, stated: "The report highlights his (Dr Takizawa) work and is acknowledging of the work that he had done during the first surgery which was conducted on August 28, 2017. He was, however, not present during the second surgery where the final head separation of the twins was done."
Dr Takizawa was called upon by AIIMS, after his renowned contribution in performing venous anastomosis, which only a few surgeons across the world can do.
"The total duration of the 1st surgery was 25 hours which included 5 hours of induction time. The two children were given Anesthesia at 04:45 am. Then incision was made at 10:55 am big plastic surgery and neurosurgery team together," mentioned the report.
"Dr Takizawa scrubbed for surgery around 1 pm and remained scrubbed for 12 hours (1 pm to 1 am) approximate of which 8 hours (479 minutes) were spent by him on venous bypass," stated the report.
Post uncoupling of the craniopagus twins and two years stay at AIIMS, the twins left for their home town in Odisha on September 6.
Doctors say that craniopagus is a very rare situation. Only 2.5 per cent of co-joint twins are craniopagus across the world, out of which only 50 per cent of them take birth. Twenty-five per cent of such children who take birth die within 24 hours.
Presently, twins are seeking to follow medical treatment at SCB Cuttack Medical College in Odisha. The twins have to wear customized helmets. According to AIIMS doctors, kids do not have any life-threatening condition and are accepting a normal diet.
"However, Balia, still needs long term rehabilitation care and requires nurture and tender loving care in his activities and feeds," said a doctor. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:22 IST

RTC row: Dubai-based BJP members stage protest against KCR-led...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dubai staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the issue of the sacking of 48,000 State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:17 IST

Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from two men arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:06 IST

Modi's gifts for Chinese President - Annam lamp, Thanjavur painting

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift Nachiarkoil, a six-feet Annam lamp richly coated with gold and a three-feet high Thanjavur painting of dancing Saraswathi to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit between the two leaders here

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:03 IST

10 additional companies of CPFs to be deployed in Haryana for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Haryana has got 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPFs) to maintain law and order during the Assembly elections in the state on October 1.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:02 IST

Assam Rifles seizes 5kg gold, contraband drugs from Manipur

Manipur (Assam) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The troops of Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 90 lakh near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district and 5 kg of gold worth Rs 1.9 Crores from Moreh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:55 IST

Congress manifesto for Haryana: Free rides for women, farm loan...

Chandigarh [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Free ride for women in Haryana roadways, allowances for unemployment youth, loan waiver of farmers were highlights of the Congress manifesto released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:46 IST

Army Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Oct 14-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference is slated to be held in New Delhi from October 14 to 19, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Land deal case: ED arrests 2 associates of Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two persons associated with gangster Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a land deal worth more than Rs 200 crores.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:34 IST

Mumbai: Election Commission seizes over Rs 63 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 63.09 lakh suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:33 IST

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Man killed in Mushidabad not RSS worker; 2 detained in case: WB Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday said that the man who was killed along with family in Murshidabad is not an RSS worker and denied any political angle in the incident calling it a case of "personal enmity."

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:15 IST

Congress complaints to state EC against Himachal Pradesh...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday wrote to the State Election Commission complaining against the Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal for misusing his power during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Pachhad constituency.

Read More
iocl