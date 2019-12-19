AIIMS issues memorandum to students, faculty to refrain from holding protest, strike around campus

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The authorities of All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday issued a memorandum to its students, staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and other employees of the institute to refrain from any kind of dharna, protest or strike within premises of AIIMS.

The administration has warned that any violations will result into disciplinary and other actions.

On Thursday, a group of doctors, students and other staff of AIIMS declared to hold a candle march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in front of JLN Auditorium at AIIMS campus.

Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, Registrar, AIIMS, has issued the memorandum which stated: "It is brought to the notice that all students staff, employees, nurses, and faculty members have to follow the Code of Conduct as per the directions of High Court of Delhi. There should be no activity in the nature of the strike, dharna or demonstration or gherao in and around AIIMS at all."

"No employee or staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disturbs the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna within the campus," the memorandum read.

The memorandum further stated that no gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within the radius of 500 meters from the boundary of the institute. No interference in any official work and any violations will result in disciplinary and other actions. (ANI)

