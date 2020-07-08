AIIMS Jodhpur, ISCON launch new protection box for health workers

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the AIIMS Jodhpur and ISCON Surgical Limited launched a protection box for doctors and other health officials fighting the pandemic. The protection box has been named Abhed- The Aero shield.

"It is a milestone for us. Health workers are often at risk, especially at the time of giving anaesthesia to patients. This product will not only make them stay safe but patients as well. The product will definitely have an impact," said AIIMS, Jodhpur Director Dr Sanjiv Mishra.

He added that the product could be used in operation theatres and also for patients admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

"We always come forward for new products. Recently, we also designed a face shift with IIT which was a huge success. This will product ensure the safety of health workers. We will come out with more products with the AIIMS in the coming weeks," ISCON Surgical Limited Director NK Jain said. (ANI)

