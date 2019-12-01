AIIMS Madurai to be functional by 2022

Madurai (Tamil Nadu)[India], Nov 30 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday said that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai will be functional by 2022.

Earlier in 2018, it was announced that the AIIMS hospital will be set up at 224.24 acres in Thoppur which comes under Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

Reportedly, the Centre has earmarked Rs 5 crore for the initial works and the fund will be used to carry out the basic construction works of the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Thirupparankundram MLA Dr P Saravanan said: "It is one of the dreams of people in Madurai and other districts. The citizens are happy that the project will be completed soon. However, we are disappointed by the fact that the Centre had only provided Rs 5 crore for the works as of now, which is too less to start the construction works."

"The people want the government to complete the project at the earliest. We all urge the government to fasten the process of setting up AIIMS in Madurai so that they can avail medical facilities," he added.

The foundation stone for the AIIMS in Madurai was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he paid a visit to the district in January this year. (ANI)

