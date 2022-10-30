"AIIMS Main Hospital Casualty Dashboard" launched to show status of emergency beds, waiting patients

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has launched a dashboard on its website which shows bed availability and the number of patients waiting for admissions.

"AIIMS, New Delhi today launched the 'AIIMS Main Hospital Casualty Dashboard' on its website which in real time shows the emergency beds status and the number of patients waiting for admissions on these beds. AIIMS New Delhi has taken the first step to increase transparency." said the spokesperson.

"The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of various Central government and Delhi government hospital agreed that such a dashboard is required in every hospital and an integrated unified dashboard should show availability of beds in all the hospitals to the patients," the spokesperson said further.

The AIIMS , Delhi Director also convened a meeting today to discuss coordination between hospitals of Delhi for stable patients and AIIMS Delhi, " All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi convened a meeting today to discuss coordination between hospitals of Delhi for stable emergency patients. The Medical Directors, Medical Superintendents of Safdarjung Hospital, RML, LHMC, SVBP, DDU, Indra Gandhi Hospital, ILBS, NDMC, LNJP hospital, IHBAS, Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Charak Pallika attended the meeting."



During meeting AIIMS Director also discussed about human network to communicate between hospitals before referrals and training programme to develop expertise. "At the outset, Prof M Srinivas, Director AIIMS emphasized on the need of real time emergency bed availability of all the hospitals, integrated unified dashboard of bed status, human network to communicate between hospitals before referrals, two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases, training programme to develop expertise." explained spokesperson

"The Director AIIMS suggested to formulate a mechanism of two-way referral of patients i.e. the hospital with lesser expertise can send their critical patients to higher centre while higher centre can refer their stable emergency patients to hospitals with general specialities."

Today in a meeting AIIMS, New Delhi proposed customized training programmes and education of staff for hospitals which can be 1 week, 1 month, 6 months or even 1 year long, to develop expertise in the field of handling emergency critical cases in their respective hospitals.

The "Video teleconsultation" for patients in emergency requiring superspecialist consult was discussed. It was discussed to resource map the government hospitals in Delhi so that the resources can be utilized optimally.

"Patient tracker system" was showcased by AIIMS New Delhi, where the doctors can see the current status of their patient in emergency, for example what investigation are pending/ which referral call to specialty department is pending, time in emergency, etc. Other initiatives to be taken by AIIMS New Delhi. RFID enabled waiting hall for the patients' attendants," reads the information given by spokesperson

AIIMS Delhi is also planning to start Video calling/ messaging of patient health to attendants. The attendants can see the video message of the patient consult at home and be assured of the treatment. (ANI)

