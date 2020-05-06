AIIMS plans to resume limited OPD services

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is planning to restore limited OPD and non-emergency services. The hospital administration has sought views and ideas from various departments.

A senior official at AIIMS said planning is up to re-start OPD and other non-emergency operative services in limited and phase-wise manner.

"In the coming days, we are hopeful to resume these non-emergency services. Discussions are on with all department heads on the ways to see patients keeping in mind present COVID-19 situation."

"For OT related procedure, we have asked OT teams to finalize strategies to conduct non-emergency operations as some of the OTs have been kept for suspected coronavirus patients," the official said.

"Already, we have given strict directions to wear face masks to all patients till the time they are in the hospital. All patients coming to AIIMS OPD, emergency, in-patient wards or visiting any other patient care areas ought to be wearing face masks (cloth mask/surgical mask)," he added.

A senior doctor of AIIMS said, "As number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, it would be very difficult for us to take large number of patients. We have to see mulptiple things, before we start OPD as it is a small and compact area. We have to see that patients should maintain social distancing and wear face mask while in OPD. Newer cases can be taken up with limited patients strength as they require physical presence. However, existing and follow-up patients can be consulted through tele-medicine. But the last decision, authorities have to take."

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, OPD services were shut on March 24. However, AIIMS doctors are providing telemedicine services and follow up treatment to their non-COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

