AIIMS Raipur holds COVID-19 webinar with participants from SAARC countries

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Continuing the practice of sharing its experiences with other medical institutions in India and South Asia, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Friday organised a webinar and exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation with participants of seven countries from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

"AIIMS assured all the institutions to continue its support in terms of expertise and technical knowledge sharing with them," read a statement.

While inaugurating the webinar Prof. (Dr.) Nitin M. Nagarkar, Director, AIIMS explained COVID-19's origin in China and the current situation around the world.

He defined COVID-19 cases and primary symptoms. "People aged 50 years or more are much more vulnerable to COVID-19. Male smokers have the highest mortality rate around the world. Only precaution and following approved protocol can be used during a pandemic situation," the statement quoted him as saying.

Nagarkar assured all the institutions to provide every possible help including expert knowledge sharing, lab practices and patient management practices adopted in AIIMS Raipur during COVID-19 treatment. (ANI)

