AIIMS RDA requests authorities for voluntary donations to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS on Saturday wrote to the administration saying donations to the PM CARES Fund should be done voluntarily and the funds should be used locally for making Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other facilities available.

Earlier today, the AIIMS administration had appealed to all resident doctors to contribute their one day salary to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Considering the shortage of PPEs and other facilities for travel and sanitation inside the campus itself, the AIIMS RDA, after receiving feedback from residents, requests you to make this exercise voluntary (opt-in only) and use the funds locally for the provision of PPEs and other facilities to equip the healthcare workers better handle the pandemic and support the country in the crisis," said Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, RDA- General Secretary at AIIMS, Delhi.

The administration has also said that any resident having an objection to it may initiate in writing through e-mail or WhatsApp or SMS to their account officers latest by April 6.

If no objection is received by April 6, the deduction of an amount equal to one day salary will be made from the arrears to be accrued on account of the enhancement of DA towards the contribution to PM CARES Fund. (ANI)

