AIIMS' RDA runs 7-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for resident doctors

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) is running a seven-day vaccination drive against COVID-19 for resident doctors who missed their doses due to their busy schedule.

The RDA wants mess and other administration staff to be put on the list of frontline workers so that they can be vaccinated.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Amandeep, RDA president, said, "It is important that not only healthcare workers but people like mess workers are also at risk. That is why we have written a letter in which we demanded mess workers to be included in frontline workers' category."

"It has been noticed that the number of resident doctors who got the vaccine is less, so RDA has now thought of a vaccination drive for the next seven days inside the institute," Amandeep added.



Earlier this month, at least 35 staff members of the AIIMS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last year, a worker from one of the hostel canteens at AIIMS died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

While 6,95,210 people have recovered from coronavirus, 11,436 people have died in the national capital due to the disease. (ANI)

