AIIMS RDA writes to CDS, appreciates defence forces' morale boosting gesture

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday wrote to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, appreciating the defence services for standing in solidarity with doctors to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

"Defence services of India keep us secure and safe. When we enjoy our holiday with our family, our soldiers march early in the morning and work all day with the motto "Service before Self." Over the past many years, we all have witnessed our soldier's unflinching determination to do what is right, their enthusiasm to go the extra mile and put India and Indians before themselves," reads the letter.

"Today IAF conducted flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another starting from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Kutch (Gujarat) to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Indian armed forces also showered flower petals on COVID-19 dedicated hospitals across India. Playing military bands were heartwarming gesture to showcase solidarity with our country's COVID-19 warriors," adds the letter.

Earlier in the day, a helicopter of the Indian Navy showered flower petals on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi.

Apart from hospitals, the floral tributes were also paid at the National Police Memorial in Delhi to pay tributes to police personnel, who are also engaged in the important task of maintaining law and order and ensuring lockdown guidelines imposed to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases.

The activities were part of the initiative by the defence forces' to show the solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors, who are working tirelessly during these difficult times. (ANI)

