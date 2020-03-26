AIIMS RDA writes to Haryana Health Secy alleging lockdown violation by PGIMS Rohtak

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Resident Doctor's Association (RDA), All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Health Secretary of Haryana alleging lockdown violation by PGIMS Rohtak.

It stated that students at PGIMS Rohtak attend classes in a group of 200+ students and are at the risk of COVID-19 infection.

"This is to bring to your notice that the nationwide appeal by Hon'ble PM Modi to call for 21 days lockdown has not been implemented by PGIMS, Rohtak. This has put the students at risk of acquiring the COVID-19 infection as they attend classes in a group of 200+ students as communicated by RDA, PGIMS, Rohtak," read the letter by RDA dated March 25.

"I have herby attached the letter by the association also. We, hereby make a humble appeal to intervene at the earliest and make sure that students are not exposed to infection due to the careless attitude of the administration and ensure the lockdown announced by PM Modi is implemented in both letter and spirit at the earliest," it said.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

