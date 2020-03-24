AIIMS RDA writes to Home Minister requesting appropriate action against landlords asking healthcare professionals to vacate residences

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that Doctors, Nurses, and other Healthcare Workers involved in COVIC care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have been even forcefully evicted from their temporary residence by landlords and house-owners due to the fear that those healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to Coronavirus infection," the letter to the Home Minister undersigned by President and General Secretary of the organisation read.

They stressed that many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go, across the country.

"We condemn such attitude and hereby, request you to release an order, as soon as possible, prohibiting the landlords/ owners to evict the tirelessly working Doctors and other Healthcare Professionals from their rented houses. This would ensure our selfless services to our country in the crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic," the letter read.

They also highlighted that amidst the complete lockdown of public transport in most of the states, working health care professionals are facing difficulties while commuting from hospitals to their residences.

"Therefore, we request you to arrange proper transport for the health care providers across the country and direct the Police and involved Security Administration to allow them to travel hassle-free to their workplace upon producing their Identity Cards," the letter read. (ANI)

