AIIMS RDA writes to Home Secretary to find missing woman Doctor

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requesting him to investigate the matter related to the missing case of Dr Hima Bindu, an ex-resident doctor at AIIMS. She is missing since December 25.

"On behalf of Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS New Delhi we would like to draw your kind attention to the fact the Dr Hima Bindu, Ex-Resident at AIIMS who resides at 34, Room No-7, Gautam Nagar, New Delhi has been missing since December 25 2019," read the letter.

"An FIR regarding the same has been filed in Hauz Khas PS South Delhi. In this regard, we would like to inform you that no information about whereabouts has been found till date though the incident took place 6 days ago," it read

"It is humbly requested you to direct the concerned officials to pursue the matter on a priority basis," it requested (ANI)

