AIIMS RDA writes to PM over 'targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to COVID-19 preparedness'

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'targeting of doctors for raising genuine concerns related to COVID-19 preparedness'.

"Over the last few days, our frontline healthcare workers-doctors, nurses and other supportive staff have come forward with their problems and issues related to availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), COVID testing equipment and quarantine facilities, on social media. The officials should view these inputs constructively," read the letter by the RDA.

"Instead of appreciating their efforts towards welfare of their peers and patient, they have received a harsh backlash. In the face of Corona pandemic, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these 'soldiers' are heard, their opinion respected, rather than humiliated," it said.

The RDA urged the government to create a "healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers rather than ridicule them". "All punishments are to be withdrawn and their honor restored," the letter said.

The association also appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Family earlier informed that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067 including 292 cured/discharged and 109 deaths. (ANI)

