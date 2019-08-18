AIIMS (file pic)
AIIMS reschedules MBBS counselling dates

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): The premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has rescheduled the counselling for MBBS from August 20-21 to August 26-27.
"The open round of counselling for AIIMS-MBBS-2019 @aiims_newdelhi has been rescheduled from 20-21 August '19 to 26-27 August '19," tweeted Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The window for the online registration for the same will open on August 18 and will close on August 21 at 5 pm.
"Considering the large number of candidates and guardians participating in the open round of counselling (AIIMS-MBBS-2019), under the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided by the competent authority that for adequate arrangements and ensuring safety, the open round of counselling has been rescheduled from August 20 and 21 to August 26 and 27," read a notice from AIIMS.
On the other hand, a major fire engulfed the teaching block of the AIIMS, however, there was no loss or damage to life in the incident. The fire broke out in the PC Block of AIIMS on Saturday. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. The incident caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block. (ANI)

