AIIMS research projects involve collaboration on diverse aspects of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): AIIMS has taken up research projects involving collaboration between different departments looking at diverse aspects of COVID-19 with the institution having advantage of having both basic science experts as well as clinical experts.

An official release said that AIIMS New Delhi has taken up many initiatives for encouraging and facilitating COVID-19-related research.

It has constituted a task force for COVID research under Dean (Research) to oversee research projects.

The release said that AIIMS was amongst the first to launch a call on March 21 for intramural proposal on COVID-19 research and fast-track project evaluation by holding weekly ethic committee/IRB meetings.

"Most of these projects involve collaboration between different departments looking at diverse aspects of COVID-19. AIIMS has the advantage of having both basic science experts as well as clinical experts," the release said.

It said the research projects are exploratory and innovative and the repertoire ranges from newer methods of in silico drug designing, epidemiological and public health aspects, assembling clinical cohorts with protean manifestations and immunephenotyping patients from asymptomatic to those with varying degrees of severity, artificial intelligence, effect of disease on health care workers, effect of COVID on non-COVID related patient consultations, rapid diagnosis and intervention trials related to repurposing of drugs and equipment related innovations.

"The potential for innovative research at AIIMS in huge considering the diversified in-house expertise and broad spectrum of patients admitted at AIIMS. Till date 49 research projects have been sanctioned," the release said.

AIIMS is also participating in international trials. (ANI)

