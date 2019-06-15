AIIMS resident docs take out candle march demanding security

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): The resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) took out a candlelight march here on Saturday in solidarity with the junior doctor who was allegedly attacked in West Bengal, demanding justice for him and also increased security for government doctors.

On Friday, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS had met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan with regard to the violence against doctors in West Bengal and demanded security for their fraternity.

Early today, medical practitioners at AIIMS called off their protest and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to fulfil the demands. In their ultimatum, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at AIIMS stated that if the demands are not met within 48 hours, they would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike.

"200 people attacked the doctors in West Bengal, 5 days have passed and culprits are not booked. We want that attacking doctors should be made a non-billable offence," said Dr Abhinav Sharma.

"To beat doctors is very bad. We only do our work and try to save the lives of patients. If someone dies it's not our fault. We want that adequate security should be deployed at emergency wards so that our security is ensured," said another resident doctor.

"We are not asking for an increase in salaries or perks, we are just asking that we should be provided security," another doctor added.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after one of their colleagues was attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation earlier in the day met Harsh Vardhan to discuss the issue. (ANI)

