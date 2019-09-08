Shooter Dadi Chandra Tomar undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Shooter Dadi Chandra Tomar undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI

AIIMS says 'Shooter Dadi' recovering fast

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The condition of Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', is getting better and she is recovering well from the fracture, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Saturday.
Tomar was admitted to AIIMS on September 3 after an accidental fall due to a group of monkeys attacking her at an under-construction shooting range in Johri village in Uttar Pradesh a day earlier.
The fall led to her fracturing the upper bone of her right leg (femur).
"Chandro Tomar 'Shooter Dadiji' was admitted after an alleged history of accidental fall at home (a group of monkeys attacked her on September 2 while she was supervising the construction work of her dream project, a Shooting range in her village) on September 3 under geriatric Medicine," the statement by AIIMS read.
"On comprehensive geriatric assessment, she was found to have a traumatic fracture of right upper shaft of the femur. Orthopaedics, anaesthesia and Geriatric Medicine team worked in a well-coordinated manner and she was operated within 48 hours despite having multiple problems," the statement added.
Talking about the post-operation procedures it added, "Intraoperative period was uneventful and partial weight-bearing was started after few hours of surgery. Her full weight-bearing was started by geriatric Medicine physiotherapy unit on September 6."
The statement added that she has been shifted to a private ward room yesterday and complimented her spirit saying: "Her will power is remarkable and she is inspiring the team which is treating her with her positive, energetic attitude. We are dedicated for her speedy recovery and expediting rehabilitation so that she can resume her daily activities asap."
Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the district administration to bear all expenses for the treatment of Chandro Tomar.
"CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that the Shooter Dadi of Johri who is ailing be taken care of by the district administration and he has wished for her speedy recovery. He has also announced that her medical expenses shall be borne by the state government," a tweet by the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office read. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:44 IST

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:42 IST

UAE Space Agency extends support to ISRO

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 8 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency on Saturday extended support to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its maiden attempt to land the "Vikram" lander on the south pole of the moon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:39 IST

Chandrayaan-2 unites ruling, opposition leaders in hailing ISRO...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The contact between Chadrayaan-2's lander Vikram and its ground station might have been lost but the event has united ruling and opposition parties like never before in throwing their weight behind the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for their s

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:24 IST

Twitteratis come out in support of ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Even as ground stations lost communication with the 'Vikram' Lander in the last few minutes of its descent leading to dejection for the people involved in the mission and the general public, the netizens took over to cheer them up and hail the Indian Space Research

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:22 IST

U'khand rains: NDRF, SDRF along with police extend support to...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Jawans of NDRF, SDRF and local police are leaving no stone unturned to help the stranded pilgrims, after the pilgrimage to Badrinath was stopped due to a landslide in Govind Ghat area, informed state information department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

Leaders across party lines back ISRO on Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Several political leaders across party lines on Saturday said that Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists should not be disheartened with Chandrayaan-2's lander going offline and expressed hopes that India will succeed in its next attempt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:12 IST

Sonia 'anguished' over infighting in MP Congress, says Deepak Babaria

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is anguished over infightings in the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and has instructed to take strict against the leaders who have commented against each other, Congress' state unit in-charge Deepak Babaria said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Our govt works with aim of doing development with justice, says Bihar CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government worked in Bihar with the aim of doing development with justice.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Fishermen started sailing here on Saturday after the three-day ban owing to high wind speed was lifted by the local administration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

Antony committee to look into MP Congress infighting issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The issue of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress has been handed over to the party's discipline committee, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said after meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:06 IST

Telangana likely to witness rain for next 2 days: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana is likely to witness light to heavy rains at several places on two consecutive days, IMD said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:57 IST

Karnataka: Flood-affected people stop minister's car, demand compensation

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Flood-affected people stopped here on Saturday stopped Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's car near Yadur village, seeking compensation.

Read More
iocl