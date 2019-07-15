AIIMS set to operationalise Burns and Plastic surgery block

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is soon going to operationalise a 100-bed surgery block, which would be dedicated to the patients with burns and plastic injuries.

The institute has chalked out a plan to conduct 'Hand and Face Transplant' first in Delhi, once the new block becomes functionalised.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS said: "It would be a dynamic care centre with optimum healthcare services for the treatment of burns and plastic surgery, doctors training and research."

Guleria released the new issue of Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery (IJPS) on the occasion of National Plastic Surgery Day and said that there is a need to create awareness as most tier II cities and district hospitals still do not have the facility of burns and plastic medical treatment.

"Currently, there are about 2500 plastic surgeons in the country and 50 medical colleges to train specialities in their field. Yet the number of doctors (plastic surgeons) is so less to cater to the high needs of patients," he said.

Dr Maneesh Singhal, HOD, burns and plastic at AIIMS told ANI: "Once the burns and plastic surgery block gets functional, we are hoping to conduct Face and Hand Transplant in Delhi. This will bring big relief of patients as it is going to be one of the biggest facility to provide relief to patients in Delhi and NCR."

"The burns and plastic surgery block will have 6 OTs, 3O ICU and separate burn emergency. We are also get a Skin Bank in place and 20 senior faculty from across the country." (ANI)

