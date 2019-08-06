Representative image
AIIMS sets up 5-member team of docs to monitor Unnao rape survivor

By Priyanka Sharma (ANI) | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.
The team, constituted last night has onboard doctors from across the disciplines, who closely observing the health condition and treating the survivor whose condition remains critical and is on a life support system.
A press statement released by AIIMS Trauma Centre stated: "The patient was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from KGMU, Lucknow at 5 August 2019. She is sick, on a life support system, needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.
On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the survivor to AIIMS for optimum healthcare services.
The five-member team include Dr Anjan Trikha, Professor of Anesthesia, Dr Vivek Trikha, Professor of Orthopaedics, Dr Sushma Sagar, Professor of Trauma Surgery, Dr Richa, Assistant Professor of Critical Care division and Dr Karan Madan, Assistant Professor of respiratory medicine department.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal met the victim's mother and extended all possible support to her.
"I have met the victim's mother and she is urging to get justice for her daughter. DCW will give all possible support to the family member. The patient is in the ICU and her condition is extremely critical," Maliwal told ANI.
The DCW chief also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its dealing of the sensitive case.
On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts were killed on the spot. Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The case now stands transferred to the CBI.
Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP, on August 1, in the backdrop of the accident.
He had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

