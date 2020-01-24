AIIMS sets up dedicated coronavirus isolation ward

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Authorities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are ready to utilise the isolation ward for the treatment of suspected cases of novel coronavirus if detected in India.

The AIIMS administration is prepared to utilise the isolation ward for suspected cases of killer nCoV which has taken a shape of massive outbreak in Wuhan city of China.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS said, "We have isolation wards in place. Now we will utilise it for suspected coronavirus cases if the threat is found in Delhi and India. At AIIMS, we are fully equipped with treatment facilities, have trained doctors and nurses to screen such patients. As of now, no case has been reported in India. But to keep people safe from any kind of pneumonia virus, a person should maintain good standard of hand hygiene, avoid travelling in crowded places and use masks while travelling. Any person having slight symptoms of cough, fever and weakness should immediately consult to doctors."

The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has been also reviewed, he said.

"We have adequate precautionary measures even for healthcare workers here. In case, if a large number of cases originate, we have the capacity to strengthen the isolation ward facilities," said Dr Guleria adding that the central government is continuously doing thermal screening for passengers arriving in India from China via Hong Kong.

These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

Sharing more details, Dr Guleria said, "Unfortunately, as of now, there is no such treatment, vaccine and medication available for the treatment of nCoV as this typical virus mutates very fast and transmit from human to human easily. Hence, we have to follow preventive medication strategies."

"Coronavirus which is presently circulating in China is one from family of SARS virus which was originated in China in 2002. It has been reported that the virus was originated from animals and this time also medical scientists are suspecting that the virus has been transmitted from animals only," he said.

Till January 23, over 550 cases of pneumonia with nCoV were confirmed in China and a total of 17 people have died. Cases have been reported in more than 20 provinces (including Taiwan) and municipalities as well. (ANI)

