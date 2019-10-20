All India Institute of Medical Sciences (File photo/ANI)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (File photo/ANI)

AIIMS study reveals 70% elders down with hypertension in posh South Delhi locality

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In one of its longest and biggest researches ever planned, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is conducting the first-ever study to investigate the factors responsible for stroke, dementia and cognitive dysfunction among residents of South Delhi who are 50 years of age and above.
The unique feature of this study is that the participants will be followed up till their lifetime which may run up to 50 years and even beyond.
The project called 'Indo-Dutch Cohort Study' is being carried out by AIIMS with an estimated sample size of 15,000 participants (7500 from urban and 7500 from rural) in collaboration with Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
"It is one of the biggest studies in India. Initially, the Government of India had agreed to fund this study only for present population enrolled in the study until their death. It is most likely that the government will take it further till the participant's third generation," said Dr Sachin Kumar, investigator of the study.
From Urban area, South Delhi's Vasant Kunj has been considered wherein a total of 7504 persons have been enrolled in the study. Similarly, from rural areas, about 1466 from Ballabgarh (Haryana) have been included in the study.
"This study was started in 2014 and it is still ongoing. This study is unique in every aspect as there is no present data of dietary habits, MRI records, DNA genotyping of the target population," informed Dr Sachin.
For this, medical professionals would visit the residents of the vicinity, educate them about healthy lifestyle, take their consent and provide all kind of transportation facility till AIIMS for the study.
The preliminary findings of the study done on the population of Vasant Kunj area have revealed that 70 per cent elderly suffer from hypertension, out of which 30 per cent of them were unaware of their disease.
Also, 40 per cent of the participants were found to be diabetic, in which 30 per cent did not know that they were diabetic.
About 30 per cent of participants suffered from high cholesterol and 22 per cent were diagnosed with anxiety and stress disorder.
"So far, we have been estimating from the data available from the West. We are following the lines of Framingham Heart Study (FHS), which is the longest-running study of the world which is currently in its 71st year. It was started by the US Public Health Service," Dr Kameshwar Prasad, professor of neurology and Chief Indo-Dutch AIIMS Cohort study told ANI.
"The information generated from the Framingham Heart Study (FHS) has helped the US government of formulating policies to prevent deaths due to non-communicable diseases. It is the investigators estimate that more than four lakh American deaths are prevented per year," he added.
"Now, at AIIMS we are also doing a similar kind of study which is called Indo- Dutch Longitudinal Cognitive and Ageing Research in Population of NCR Cohort study. In this, we are studying the DNA using genome-wide association study," he further stated.
Dr Prasad also revealed that blood samples and isolated DNA have been collected and MRI brain scan has been conducted for the majority of participants.
"This has benefitted more than 6000 individuals in the form of awareness of their conditions like undetected risk factors of stroke, dementia and detection of unrecognized deficiency of thyroid, vitamin B12 and Vitamin D etc. In some persons, life-threatening conditions have been detected and treated before the development of any symptoms," Dr Prasad said.
All participants have undergone a detailed health examination including a blood test, electrocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, a carotid Doppler test, and echocardiography, as well as a psychometric test.
"In future, updates about the health of the participants will be obtained from telephone follow-ups every six months and physical check-ups every three years," an AIIMS doctor said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Army gave befitting by destroying terror launch pads in PoK:...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina on Sunday hailed the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also slammed Pakistan Army for repeatedly committing ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:28 IST

Noida: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in road mishap

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed into a divider and overturned in Noida sector-49 on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police...

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): As part of 'Police Commemoration Day' celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday organised a mini-marathon which saw widespread participation from the general public.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:54 IST

Abhijit Banerjee's achievement should not be seen from political...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated Indian-origin economist Abhijeet Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and stated that every Indian should be proud of this achievement and it should not be seen from a political perspective.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:31 IST

Indian Army launches artillery attack on terror camps in PoK

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:22 IST

PM Modi shares Tamil translation of poem he penned during...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the Tamil translation of the poem that he penned during his stay in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, where he had held informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:17 IST

UP: Kamlesh Tiwari's family meets Adityanath at his residence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The family members of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:06 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kathua, targets civilian areas

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire by targeting residential areas of the border village Manyari in Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:59 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari's murder a 'serious blow' to law and order in UP: BSP

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson on Sunday hit out at Yogi government stating that they failed to provide adequate security to Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:52 IST

In reply to SRK, PM Modi urges citizens to work 'Dil Se' to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In another display of his way with words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan underlining the importance of every citizen's 'dil se' participation in order to fulfil the centre's goal of bringing to reality the message of Mah

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:42 IST

CISF recovers bag containing fake currency near Kashmiri Gate...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered a bag containing fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 4,64,000 near Kashmiri Gate Metro Station in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:37 IST

Delhi: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to ensure infrastructure for...

New Delhi (India) October 20 (ANI): To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the iconic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, the largest Sikh Shrine in the national capital will be made differently-abled and senior citizen-friendly by ensuring barrier-free access for cognitively, physically, socially

Read More
iocl