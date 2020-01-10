AIIMS Trauma Centre plans surgery on 12-yr-old Assam archer injured with arrow at Khelo India event

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): The 12-year-old Shivangini Gohain, an archer from Dibrugarh who met with an accident while practising for Khelo India event in Guwahati has been airlifted to AIIMS's Trauma Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

The incident took place during a regular training session at Chabua in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district.

A senior doctor at Trauma Centre told ANI: "We have received 12-year patient who got injured while playing at Khelo India event in Guwahati. The arrow has injured her clerical bone and is still inside her body. A team of doctors are investigating her and soon surgery would be conducted."

"Before coming here, the patient was operated at a hospital in Guwahati. Now, we have to see how we can move further," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sports Secretary, R S Julaniya had said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will bear all the expenses of archer's treatment.

"The Archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel and a senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment at the hospital without any problem," Julaniya said in a statement.

The Khelo Indu Youth Games (KIYG) is all set to commence from 10 January till 22 January in Guwahati, Assam. The national sports event will witness multidisciplinary games to be played below the 17 years age and 21 years age categories respectively. (ANI)

