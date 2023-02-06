Ailing former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy dismisses claims of his treatment delay

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ailing Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Sunday refuted rumours of delay in his treatment and said that the party and the family are providing good treatment to him and he is satisfied.

In a facebook live post shared by his son, Chandy Oommen, the veteran Congress leader alleged that the media and society are creating such rumours.

He also stated that he doesn't know where these rumours were coming from.



Oommen Chandy has been unwell for some time and has undergone treatment in Germany and in Bangalore thereafter. He is currently at his home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, Oommen Chandy's brother Alex Chandy on a private channel alleged that his brother is not being provided with the appropriate treatment and hence wrote to Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan regarding this.

He alleged that the family is delaying better treatment of Oommen Chandy.

He further alleged that Ommen Chandy's wife, elder daughter and son are not taking him for treatment but the younger daughter wanted to ensure better treatment for him.

The 79-year-old Congress leader Oommen Chandy is struggling with cancer and undergoing treatment, as informed by people close to him. (ANI)

