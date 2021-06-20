AIMIM demands 'special package' under Article 371 for Bihar's Seemanchal region

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Bihar Unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has demanded a 'special package' under Article 371 of the Constitution for the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

As per a statement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi will lead a delegation of the party and meet Union Ministers during the upcoming parliament monsoon session and represent other issues relating to Seemanchal.

These include the setting up of a Patna High Court Bench in Purnia, the establishment of an Aligarh Muslim University centre in Kishangunj, Railways issues relating to Seemanchal Region especially Araria - Galgalia Railway project, and construction of New Airport in Purnia.



During the virtual meeting, Owaisi also reviewed relief work taken up by party legislators during the COVID-19 pandemic and instructed units to reach out to the needy people.

Owaisi also urged legislators to stress on providing proper MSP for farm produce especially for Maize and proper arrangements from the government to watermelon, banana, tea growers and providing better support to tea labourers and represent district authorities on flood control measures.

Further, he instructed the strengthening of the party's political activities and organisation of district-wise and booth-level meetings. (ANI)

