AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala booked under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP National SC Morcha secretary Bangaru Shruthi on Saturday filed an FIR against AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala under SC/ST atrocities act for using "derogatory words" against her.

According to Hyderabad police, Shruthi, who is the daughter of former National BJP President Bangaru Laxman, filed a complaint with the Chaderghat police station in which she alleged that on May 7, Balala had visited the Kamal Nagar under Chaderghat police station following an alleged sexual assault on a Dalit minor girl and he spotted a delegation of BJP leaders and inquired from them about all the persons who were present there. The MLA allegedly used a derogatory word "third class waley, chor log" to describe the BJP leaders.

"Complainant saw a video on social media which was uploaded by Facebook page of AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala by the name "Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala" wherein MLA Ahmed Balala along with his accomplice after addressing the media at Kamal Nagar, Chaderghat on May 7, 2020, had enquired that who were the other leaders who came to the area and when one of his accomplices informed him that Shruthi visited that place, MLA Ahmed Balala used humiliating words against the complainant by saying "third class waley, chor log" insulting her in the name of caste, as she belong to SC (Madiga) community," police said.

A case has been registered against AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala under various sections of IPC and The SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)

